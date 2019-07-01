Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is scheduled to travel to Gross Islet, St. Lucia today for the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The prime minster will lead a delegation of senior government officials to the three-day meeting. The delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield, Minister of Tourism Dionisio Dâ€™Aguilar and High Commissioner of The Bahamas to CARICOM Reuben Rahming.

Prime Minister Minnis will also be accompanied by his wife Patricia Minnis.

Discussion items on the meetingâ€™s agenda include security, the situation in Venezuela, blacklisting and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

Caribbean leaders are also scheduled to discuss matters related to regional tourism and finance.

During the trip, the prime minister will meet with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg to discuss matters of mutual interest to The Bahamas and Norway.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K. Peter Turnquest will act as prime minister in Dr. Minnisâ€™ absence.

Prime Minister Minnis returns to The Bahamas on July 6, 2019.

