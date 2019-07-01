The 11th governor general of The Bahamas was sworn in on Friday and dedicated himself to helping to promote and renew a greater national commitment to community service.

With the Bible in this right hand, Cornelius Alvin Smith took the oath of office to become the next governor general.

A son of Snow Hill, Long Island and a longtime resident of Grand Bahama, the former educator, business consultant, cabinet minister and diplomat arrived in Parliament and Rawson Squares, only moments after Dame Marguerite Pindling did final the inspection of honour guards, followed up by a ceremonial 21-gun salute and a final wave goodbye before leaving to resume private life.

Her successor – having taken the oath – was in turn bestowed the title the Most Honorable and robed as such.

Lauding the new governor general on his ascension was Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who said given his long and distinguished public, diplomatic and community service and love of country, he was happy to recommend CA Smith’s appointment.

“We look forward to your tenure and the role you will play in fostering national unity and a greater commitment to community service,” the prime minister said.

“We are confident that Your Excellency will represent our country with distinction both at home and abroad. We offer you our full loyalty and affection.”

In his first address as governor general, Mr. Smith expressed thanks to the prime minister and Dame Marguerite for her lifetime of service including in high office, which he said, she executed with diligence, dignity, compassion and grace.

As The Bahamas nears its 50th Independence, he called on Bahamians to not only celebrate the country’s accomplishments, but its potential.

“We should also take stock of the road that we must still thread to be better, promote the values of inclusiveness, stability, fairness and national harmony,” he added.

“Let us also pledge to renew bedrock values such as ultraism, empathy and generosity of spirit, which are necessary in fostering one Bahamas.”

Like his predecessors, the new governor general further pledged to promote national unity, to be faithful to his oath and to his discharge his duties with impartiality.

Following the swearing in, Mr. Smith was chauffeured to his now official residence, Government House.