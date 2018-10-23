The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) has expressed deep disappointment in the decision by the government to approve the proposed development of Lighthouse Point in South Eleuthera.

In a statement, BREEF noted that the decision was made before an alternative plan for the property, “which was expected to provide more local benefits to the economy and preserve the integrity of the property’s marine and coastal landscape”, would be considered.

It added that while most of the land is privately owned, there are key pieces of the Lighthouse Point property that are crown land, and this project will heavily impact the seabed and surrounding marine resources that are outside of the boundaries of the property.

This decision, it said, highlights the desperate need for better national planning and decision-making about economic and environmental sustainability.

The organization also argued that the government’s decision “underscores the importance of BREEF’s work in environmental education throughout the country”.

BREEF assured, however, that they will continue to advocate for current and future generations of Bahamians to be able to access and utilize the country’s marine environment in a sustainable way.