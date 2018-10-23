An American man was yesterday sentenced to prison for drug and ammunition charges.

Courtney Roberts of Miami, Florida, was formally arraigned on one count each of introducing a firearm to The Bahamas, as well as ammunition, along with possession of an illegal firearm, dangerous drugs and importation of dangerous drugs.

According to reports, around 9:35am on Friday, October 19, Abaco police got information about a suspicious male at the airport.

The officers reportedly found a black hand gun, ammunition, a black plastic bag with one pound of marijuana and $24,000 in U.S. currency.

When questioned the following day, Roberts admitted all knowledge of items, adding that the marijuana was for personal use.

His attorney, Brandle LaFleur told Magistrate Cara Turnquest his client owns his gun legally in the U.S. and was unaware of the ramifications for gun trafficking laws in The Bahamas, as it is legal in almost all American states.

In light of this, he asked that the court be mindful and exercise leniency.

He also pointed out that considering his client did not waste the court’s time and has no previous convictions, Roberts be returned to the U.S.

As for the money found, LaFleur told the court it was raised for Roberts’ cousin who was having medical surgery.

Roberts pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

He was subsequently sentenced to The Bahamas Department of Corrections for two years on count one, another on count two, two years on count three, one year on count four and $2,000 on count five or one-year imprisonment.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The magistrate ordered that the drugs and firearm be destroyed, and the $24,000 forfeited to the crown.

Roberts has the right to appeal in seven days.