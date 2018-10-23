Three men from are behind bars after being arraigned in the Magistrates for fraud.

Nicholas Congleton of North Largo, Johnathan Bergren of City Ridge Manor, and Christopher Boettjer of Tampa, were charged with three counts of possession of forged documents.

It is alleged that on Tuesday October 16, in New Providence, and being concerned together with the intent to defraud, the men had in their possession certain forged documents, namely an Ocean Club Estates card bearing the names Nick Congelton, in the first count, Christopher Boettier in the second count and Alexys Vanderford, in the third count.

Two of the men – Congleton and Bergren – pleaded not guilty to all the charges while, Boettjer pleaded guilty.

However, all men later pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier, Congleton pleaded guilty to possession of one gram of cocaine.

He was fined $500 or six months’ imprisonment.

The men were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until November 5th.

They can apply to the supreme court for bail.