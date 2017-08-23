Following the fallout over the firing of Bahamas Power and Light CEO Pamela Hill yesterday, BPL board executives continue to remain mum on when the Managerial Service Agreement (MSA) signed with PowerSecure will be released to the public.

Powersecure’s five-year management services agreement, reportedly worth as much as $25 million, was promoted by the former Christie administration as being the answer to sub-par electricity service and high electricity bills.

In an interview with The Bahama Journal, BPL Chairman Darnell Osborne did not disclose a timeline of when the agreement signed with the Christie administration in 2016 would be released.

“At some point you will but you will need to speak to the minister in charge of BPL. I can’t comment any further on that matter,” Ms. Osborne said.

PowerSecure and the former administration announced a five year MSA in February 2016.

The MSA included a business plan which outlines cost-reduction and reliability targets along with renewable energy and customer service initiatives for New Providence and the Family Islands.

Ms. Osborne explained that the move was made as a means of accountability, as specified in the MSA signed between the government and PowerSecure, BPL’s management company.

In a surprising step on Monday, the board also instructed its legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure of all funds that went missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

Additionally, the board called on PowerSecure to “cure all deficiencies and/or breaches” set out under the MSA within 30 days.

Union Drama

The Bahama Journal reported on Monday that union officials had expressed their displeasure in Hill’s firing, but in an interview with The Bahama Journal she disputed this claim.

Bahamas Power and Light Chairman Darnell Osborne said the board had full support from union executives in making their decision.