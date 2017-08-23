The Cabinet of The Bahamas is appointing a number of committees to foster inter-ministerial collaboration and cooperation.

Cabinet Office announced yesterday that Cabinet committees were formed to facilitate the government in addressing issues such as public sector reform and crime.

A statement from Cabinet Office said with regard to the issue of crime, the Cabinet committee will conduct research and must focus its attention on youth employment and positive social and civic activities, the environment, strengthening literacy skills and consolidating the various apprenticeship programmes.

“Recognizing that government works best when each ministry plays its role and that the many challenges facing The Bahamas are multi-faceted, the Cabinet is intent on fostering and/or deepening – inter-ministerial collaboration and cooperation. This has been done through the composition of Cabinet committees to address such issues as public sector reform and the vexatious problem of crime,” the statement explained.

“Cabinet ministers will renew and address the relevance of government policies and processes that govern the delivery of public services. This will include the legislation, skills analysis, use of IT, management of human resources, rewards for excellence, consequences for infractions and promotion of innovation.”

It was also announced that each committee has the responsibility of reporting within a specified period of time.

Since education is of paramount importance, Cabinet Office noted that ministers and members of parliament generally, have been encouraged to assist schools regularly to remain conversant with the status of school repairs to ensure that schools open on time.

“With this said, there must be the recognition that some ‘repairs’ are effecting much needed transformation of schools that should not only assist in the delivery of education, but protect the health of teachers and students alike,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Cabinet Office also announced the appointments and movements of senior officers in the public service.

“The secretary to the Cabinet, Ms. Camille Johnson, is currently on leave and Ms. Elise Delancy, permanent secretary, Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance, has been appointed to act for the period of leave,” Cabinet Office revealed in a statement.

“There will be several appointments to acting permanent secretary to fill posts created by retirement. These appointments will become effective 1st September, 2017.

“Further, in accordance with the prime minister’s announcement at the Swearing-In of Ministers, several permanent secretaries will also be redeployed as of the same date.

“In addition, the movement of other senior officers will take effect on 11th September, 2017. These movements are all intended to strengthen ministries for greater effectiveness in the delivery of services.

“Again, to fill the posts left vacant by promotion and retirements, there will be promotions to the post of first assistant secretary.”