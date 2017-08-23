Three young Bahamians have been selected to participate in a five-week entrepreneurial program to take place in the United States of America.

Constentina Hamilton, Kerel Pinder and Xavier Knowles were selected from among 3,000 applicants to attend this year’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Professional Fellows Program.

Hamilton is the founder and president of Proserpina AgTech, Pinder is the founder and managing director of SisBro Productions and Knowles is the co-founder and COO of Bahrezy transportation.

The YLAI program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and will bring 250 young leaders from 36 countries to the U.S. to attend a conference and be mentored and guided by host-businesses through an entrepreneurship curriculum.

The YLAI Professional Fellows Program makes its selection by choosing business and social entrepreneurs who are engaged in start-ups, small businesses, non-governmental organizations, and similar entities focused on agriculture, clean energy, consulting, e-commerce, education, entrepreneurship development and support, food and beverage, health care, hospitality, marketing and branding, mobile applications, and women’s and youth empowerment.

The program will begin October 4 in Atlanta Georgia and close out in Washington D.C. in early November.

Upon return, the participants are expected to have new skills, resources, ongoing support from U.S. counterparts and an improved network to strengthen business ties between the U.S. and The Bahamas.