The constituents of Mount Moriah received a Thanksgiving surprise yesterday.

The representative for the Minister of National Security and Member of Parliament for the Mount Moriah constituency Marvin Dames went into the community with former basketball NBA star Shaquille O’Neal giving gifts.

The pair handed out turkeys to residents and of course took lots of photographs.

Mr.Dames said the tour was planned off the cuff by O’Neal himself.

“Last night as we were at the game, he said he wanted to donate some turkeys and to make it possible. So this was all arranged within an hour,” Dames said.

O’Neal’s in town for battle for Atlantis and said whenever here, he speaks with the National Security Minister about giving back and considering yesterday was Thanksgiving Day, he saw no better time to do so.

Mr.Dames said often times people come to the Bahamas and they want to stay secluded to enjoy what the country has to offer.

“It’s always invigorating when you come across a person like Shaquille O’Neal who is world renowned and you would think that he would want to protect his privacy, but instead he wants to give back,” Mr. Dames said.

He said as long as the people of his constituency are happy, then he is a happy guy.