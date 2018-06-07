Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday advised members of the public not to engage in “idle speculation” and rumors with regard to the Labour Day tragedy.

This stemmed from stories circulating on social media which suggested that driver Travis Sawyer irresponsibly left his vehicle unattended, resulting in the death of 4 women and injury of 24.

The prime minister also said that the public must be guided by “the rule of law and fairness”.

He also assured that the result of the investigation will be reported and appropriate action will be taken.

Members of the House of Assembly observed a moment of silence for the victims of the Labour Day parade with Prime Minister Minnis echoing his condolences and words of encouragement to the bereaved families.

Dr Minnis added that the government will continue offering support and care to all individuals in need of assistance.

He said, “As our union leaders and workers demonstrated during the march, we are one people united in love. We remain united in this time of tragedy and suffering.”

He added, “May God bring consolation to the bereaved at this time and may He continue to bless our Bahamas.”

Trade union leaders have since urged the government to ban vehicles from the parade.

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said that he intends to leave this decision to the unions.

The National Congress Trade Union Bahamas (NCTUB) planned a candlelight vigil at the site of the accident this Friday at 7pm.