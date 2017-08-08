One of the country’s leading clergymen has spoken out of the arrest of former PLP Cabinet minister Shane Gibson

Bishop Neil C. Ellis, presiding bishop for Global Fellowship United, in a statement addressing his parishioners on Sunday, said he wishes to publicly affirm his support for the well-being of the entire Gibson family.

Bishop Ellis, in his statement, also questioned the manner in which Gibson’s arrest took place.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, including the nature of the charges, the presumption of innocence and Gibson’s long-standing service to multiple sectors of our community and the nation itself, I have struggled mightily to understand what risk was being protected against that required the measure of inhumanity shown to Gibson,” Mr. Ellis said.

“Laws of man can only be just when they conform with the laws of God and are enforced with basic respect for human dignity.

“I call on all relevant authorities to question whether the manner in which Mr. Gibson was handled was consistent with this principle.”

He indicated that he was troubled by the fact that a visibly injured Gibson was made to abandon his crutches.

“I have watched several videos of Mr. Gibson being escorted to the court. It was painful. I have spoken with several individuals who personally observed what happened. My pain deepened. Not just for the well-being of Mr. Gibson but for the common good,” Mr. Ellis said.

“I am aware that Mr. Gibson was called in for questioning by the police. I am advised that just prior to this he suffered an injury which required the aid of crutches for support. The videos I saw show that while being escorted by several officers to his arraignment, Mr. Gibson was made to abandon his crutches in order to be hand cuffed behind his back. Observers report and video affirms that he limped along the street and literally hopped up the steps to the level of the court.”

The former minister of labour was granted $40,000 bail with two sureties in the Supreme Court last week after he was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on 39 bribery and extortion related charges.