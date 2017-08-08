Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) dealt with heavy criticism from residents and politicians alike due to challenges with supplying power in several Family Island communities.

In a statement on Friday, BPL confirmed that the recent wave of power outages in Abaco were the result of “a series of tests” at BPL’s Wilson City Power Station

BPL said it was “necessary” to conduct the tests as it seeks to improve the company’s reliability and system stability.

BPL acknowledged that those tests resulted in “a number of repeated power outages on the island over the past 10 days.”

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper also took the power supplier to task for its failure “to keep lights on” in Exuma.

“Over the past several weeks, there have been frequent power outages throughout Exuma, to the utter frustration of residents and visitors. Bahamas Power and Light has failed to keep the lights on in the height of summer and a peak business season for tourism,” Mr. Cooper said.

“The constant power outages in Exuma are impeding growth and investment on the island, stifling our tourism product and reducing the quality of life for residents of Exuma. Little Exuma, for example, was without power from 10 a.m. Wednesday past, well into the night. The situation is untenable.

“I have so far been unable to get a clear explanation of why this is happening and a long- term plan by BPL to resolve the issue, nor a plan to resolve the chronic street light outages, this is simply unacceptable.

“I call on the management and board of BPL to examine on an urgent basis the constant power outage with a view to bringing immediate relief to our citizens and guests. “

BPL, in a statement last month, acknowledged it was having challenges with its generation and distribution network in Abaco, adding that copper theft continues to be a “significant problem” responsible for a number of prolonged outages.