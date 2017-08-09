Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said the prime minister and his Cabinet ministers are not taking the recent death threats seriously and they remain confident in the country’s law enforcement agencies for protection.

During his weekly press briefing yesterday, Newbold responded to the headline and article published in the local tabloid which claimed that a hit has been placed on Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and three other Cabinet ministers to end corruption.

However, Newbold said, “We don’t want to give too much credence to that kind of report. The prime minister has the utmost confidence in the officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Defence Force whenever necessary to protect him and his ministers.”

He added that the prime minister is protected by a very “competent detail.”

The recent anticorruption investigations has sparked much controversy throughout the country as many former Progressive Liberal Party members of parliament were arrested, questioned by police and charged before the courts.

According to Newbold, the investigations will continue as long as there is credible evidence being produced and advised that “anyone with that evidence should produce it instead of telling the media.”

“The prime minister continues to say that the AG (attorney general) signs off on the investigations and prosecutions of those brought before the court and the court and jurors will decide whether or not the evidence advance demands prison time or fine, or whether the accused person is actually innocent. That is left to the courts,” Newbold added.

Last week, former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson was granted $40,000 bail with two sureties less than one hour after he was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on 39 counts of bribery and extortion and one count of misconduct while in public office.

Other former PLP cabinet ministers who were recently charged include Frank Smith and Kenred Dorsett.