Twenty one year old Marcello Harris of Christie Avenue, Farrington Road was charged yesterday before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes with bringing unlawful harm.

He was arraigned for the murder of Shannador Greene on September 19th 2017.

The defendant complained to the Court of police brutality since his capture.

He stated that last week while in police custody, he was ‘beaten badly’ by officers as he was detained at the Central Police Station on East Street.

The accused said he repeatedly requested to seek medical care and be taken to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), but was denied such treatment.

It was not until an alleged second incidence of beatings, which took place October 2nd that caused him to vomit blood that he was taken to PMH to receive medical care.

Attorney Ian Cargill, who is representing Harris stated in court that he awaits the official copies of admittance from the hospital.

Harris was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 6th at 10:00am.