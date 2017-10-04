Over 100 members of Power House Deliverance Apostolic Global Ministries are without a place to worship following a fire yesterday.

Reports are that at about five in the morning on Tuesday firefighters were called to the Fleming Street church as a blaze had over taken the sanctuary.

Fire Chief Walter Evans said they had to call several units to extinguish the fire and most of the contents in the building were extensively damaged by heat, smoke and water.

When asked if the blaze was caused by arson or electrical failings, Evans said the exact cause is not known just yet.

“We are looking at all possibilities in this regard and we cannot rule anything out as it is still early in the investigations,” Evans said.

With ashes still sparking, The Bahama Journal spoke to the pastor Apostle Julius Kemp who said he has gotten calls and visits from the Christian community, but no word just yet as to where he and his congregation will be relocated to until the repairs are complete.

“It’s going to take tens of thousands of dollars. The equipment is valued at $10,000 by itself, so the repairs will take tens of thousands of dollars,” Kemp said.

The devastation to the church is severe as more than sixty percent of the church went up in flames.

The church has been in existence for seven years.