A nineteen year-old man who allegedly claimed that he is a Â dentist,Â has been remanded in custody at the Department of Corrections.Â Â Jahvonie Montaque who also says that he is married, was charged with one count each of practicing as a dentist, advertising as such and possession and control of dental supplies.

This is all alleged to have taken place between October 28th2018 and March 13th2019 here in New Providence.

Appearing in the Magistrateâ€™s Court, Montague pleaded not guilty to all charges. Bail was denied due to the question of his immigration status.

Attorney Keith Seymour,Â representing Â the accused, presented a marriage certificate indicating that his client is married to a Bahamian.

However, Magistrate Cara Turnquest-Deveaux ordered that Montaque be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 24thpending confirmation of his legal status.