Now that the deadline for all illegal migrants to leave The Bahamas has passed, the government is now going after employers who have illegal employees in order to send the immigrants back to their respective countries by the end of this week.

The Bahama Journal asked Michael Richard-Stirling, an Assistant Manager of a local landscaping company about how he feels about the deadline and its benefits.

“To be fair if illegal immigrants are getting into the country, then it’s hard to believe that 200 people could come into a country and no one knows about it. So for them to try and get this process, it’s a step in the right direction. The fact that it’s pretty much out of the blue, going to be hard on those who taking advantage of the illegal immigrants,” said Richard-Stirling

According to the head of the Department of Immigration’s Enforcement Unit, Kirklyn Neely, the Department of Immigration deported nearly 7,000 people in 2017.

The landscape Company tackles the issue of hiring foreign workers through asking applicants for copies of passports and work permits. If they fail to produce these documents, they will not be considered an interview.

Mr. Stirling said, “It’s really a problem for us, because we let you know right off the back. We have a form and if you don’t meet the criteria, you don’t get hired. You don’t get to speak to any of the managers.”

In the past there have been cases of people wanting to get hired without the proper work permit, but they have always been stopped in their tracks when the Assistant Manager informs of them of the steps to apply.

Michael-Stirling is originally from Jamaica and has been living in the Bahamas for many years.

Minister of Immigration Brent Symonette made it clear this week that anyone found employing illegal migrants will face a fine and criminal sentencing before the courts.