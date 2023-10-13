By Licec Bastian
Journal Staff Writer
The Bahamas does not have a diplomatic presence in Israel, according to Foreign
Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, but Israel has a responsibility to protect non-citizens.
The minister said as much as he confirmed, with reporters this past Wednesday, that
there are still two Bahamians in Israel, caught up in that volatile Israel-Palestinian
war.
Minister Mitchell said his ministry was in contact with at least three Bahamians in
Israel, one of them was able to successfully leave and is believed to be in Morocco,
the two remaining were making attempts to leave the country.
“We’ve issued a Consular notice that this is a war zone and people should not be
traveling to Israel at this time,” Minister Mitchell said.
“I can’t speak to how many Bahamians are in Israel. We’ve been in touch with three
of them, one has already left, and I think is in Morocco, at the moment, and I saw
where he did an extensive interview with the press.
“There is also a professional basketball player who is having some difficulties trying
to get out. We do not have a diplomatic presence in Israel but, the State of Israel has a
responsibility to protect non-citizens and I am sure they will follow the international
rules on that. I think he [Bahamian basketball player] is trying to make arrangements
to [leave]. We are in touch with his family, and we’ve said to them that if there is any
Consul [related] assistance that he needs we’ll do our best, through our allies to try
and deal with that matter.”
The Israel-Hamas war is in its seventh day and thousands have died in Israel and Gaza
and the war is only expected to escalate, according to international news sources.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory to all Bahamians in Israel and
those who may have had plans to travel to Israel on Tuesday.
Since Hamas, in the Palestinian territory launched an attack on Israel, the Israeli
government has declared a State of Emergency. As for The Bahamas’ position on the
Israel-Hamas war that is entering its 100th year, Minister Mitchell said the
government stands with CARICOM and called for a cessation.
“The complexities and the hostilities in that part of the world are not something that
we enter upon. We’ve called for the cessation of hostilities as soon as possible. We
support the context of the CARICOM statement [which] essentially says that this is a
complex matter. There is a two-state solution which was drawn up in 1967 and that
remains the position,” Minister Mitchell said.
With Israel’s state of emergency, all international borders in the country could be
closed at short notice.
Foreign Affairs officials advises against all travel to Israel and the occupied
Palestinian territories and also advises against all, but essential travel to other parts of
the region.
If you require Consular assistance for a family member in Israel, you can email
dgmfa@bahamas.gov.bs with the subject ‘Israel Consular Assistance.’