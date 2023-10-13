By Licec Bastian

Journal Staff Writer



The Bahamas does not have a diplomatic presence in Israel, according to Foreign

Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, but Israel has a responsibility to protect non-citizens.

The minister said as much as he confirmed, with reporters this past Wednesday, that

there are still two Bahamians in Israel, caught up in that volatile Israel-Palestinian

war.

Minister Mitchell said his ministry was in contact with at least three Bahamians in

Israel, one of them was able to successfully leave and is believed to be in Morocco,

the two remaining were making attempts to leave the country.

“We’ve issued a Consular notice that this is a war zone and people should not be

traveling to Israel at this time,” Minister Mitchell said.

“I can’t speak to how many Bahamians are in Israel. We’ve been in touch with three

of them, one has already left, and I think is in Morocco, at the moment, and I saw

where he did an extensive interview with the press.

“There is also a professional basketball player who is having some difficulties trying

to get out. We do not have a diplomatic presence in Israel but, the State of Israel has a

responsibility to protect non-citizens and I am sure they will follow the international

rules on that. I think he [Bahamian basketball player] is trying to make arrangements

to [leave]. We are in touch with his family, and we’ve said to them that if there is any

Consul [related] assistance that he needs we’ll do our best, through our allies to try

and deal with that matter.”

The Israel-Hamas war is in its seventh day and thousands have died in Israel and Gaza

and the war is only expected to escalate, according to international news sources.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory to all Bahamians in Israel and

those who may have had plans to travel to Israel on Tuesday.

Since Hamas, in the Palestinian territory launched an attack on Israel, the Israeli

government has declared a State of Emergency. As for The Bahamas’ position on the

Israel-Hamas war that is entering its 100th year, Minister Mitchell said the

government stands with CARICOM and called for a cessation.

“The complexities and the hostilities in that part of the world are not something that

we enter upon. We’ve called for the cessation of hostilities as soon as possible. We

support the context of the CARICOM statement [which] essentially says that this is a

complex matter. There is a two-state solution which was drawn up in 1967 and that

remains the position,” Minister Mitchell said.

With Israel’s state of emergency, all international borders in the country could be

closed at short notice.

Foreign Affairs officials advises against all travel to Israel and the occupied

Palestinian territories and also advises against all, but essential travel to other parts of

the region.

If you require Consular assistance for a family member in Israel, you can email

dgmfa@bahamas.gov.bs with the subject ‘Israel Consular Assistance.’