By: Keile Campbell



Prime Minister Philip Davis, gave the keynote address at the opening ceremony for

Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) which took place Tuesday morning at

Superclub Breezes Resort.

The importance of food security and how it remains an issue for almost every

country in the Caribbean region was underlined by many who spoke, including

Prime Minister Davis who called for unity between Caribbean nations in tackling

the issue.

“The need for more resilient agri-food systems looms large. This year, as you

would have heard, CARICOM’s research suggests that 52 percent of the English-

speaking Caribbean faces food security issues. The region has seen across-the-

board food inflation in double digits over the past few years largely due to supply

chain issues related to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. Our food systems

and economies are also very susceptible to natural disasters and climate-driven

extreme weather events.” The prime minister stated.

“Despite these challenges, I remain hopeful about our agricultural prospects. In the

past year, the percentage of people facing food security issues has decreased. And

we are well on our way to achieving the goal of reducing regional food imports by

25 percent by 2025. In fact, collectively, we have achieved 50 percent of this

ambitious target. This represents a great stride forward when it comes to feeding

ourselves and creating a sustainable agriculture industry.”

CARICOM’s Secretary General, Carla Barnett expressed gratitude to The Bahamas

serving as the host nation at this year’s CWA.

“Since the launch of the 25 by 2025 initiative in 2018, there have been several

notable programs and achievements across the region even with the delays caused

by the Covid-19 pandemic. Member states have been working to create an enabling

environment for inclusive, resilient agriculture and food sectors. Efforts have been

made to increase budget allocation; support digitization and innovation; climate

change adaptation and regional investment especially in niche high value

commodities.” Ms. Barnett explained.

“This week’s activities have been designed to bring together key regional decision

makers from both public and private sectors so that stakeholders in agriculture and

related sectors can continue to forge and advance a common vision,” the Secretary

General added.

Recently appointed Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell

said he appreciated that the international community can come together to

collaborate and share ideas concerning the agriculture industry.

“One of the key pillars of vision 25 by 2025 is the promotion of sustainable

farming practices. there’s no denying that we’re seeing more severe storms and

more extreme high temperatures. and so, we must prepare today for tomorrow’s

threats. We are in need of new, out-of-the box thinking and solutions. It will take

unprecedented efforts on our part, but together we can brainstorm sustainable

strategies to transform our food systems.” The agriculture minister said

“We can utilize strategies such as precision agriculture techniques, remote sensing

technologies, and data analytics so that we can optimize resource utilization and

improve crop yields, all while minimizing environmental impacts. Embracing these

innovations will not only increase our productivity but also position our farmers as

leaders in the global marketplace.”

Former Minister of Agriculture Clay Sweeting, who now serves as Minister of

Works after a cabinet reshuffle, was shown appreciation for his contribution as the

agriculture minister initially organizing the hosting of CWA.

CWA ends today, October 13th after sessions took place from the start of the week

where agricultural minds from all around the Caribbean gathered to discuss all

matters related to agriculture.