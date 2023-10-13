By Delvardo Emmanuel

Journal Staff Writer



Dignitaries said their final goodbyes as the body of the late Member of Parliament for West

Grand Bahama and Bimini and Cabinet Minister Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe lied-in-state in

the foyer of the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Governor General Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister Philip Davis, along with Cabinet ministers, and

members of parliament, past and present, paid their respects to the Wilchcombe family and

signed the book of condolence.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper paid

homage to his fallen colleague particularly to the work Obie Wilchcombe did within the tourism

sector.

“It’s a sad day for the country, for the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini and for the

Ministry of Tourism and of course, the Ministry of Social Services. He has impacted the lives of

many individuals through his leadership and his mentorship,” DPM Cooper said.

“He loved the Ministry of Tourism. He served as minister for 10 years and he was instrumental

in leading some important initiatives including in the area of sports tourism and in film tourism.

And these are areas that we are going to continue to work and build on.”

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, as he

remembers the legacy of Minister Wilchcombe, said it his desire to see a permanent fixture be

named in his honour.

“I said to the family, my own view is that, we have to memorialize him in some way, some

permanent way,” Minister Mitchell said.

“I think one of those buildings in Grand Bahama should be named after him. I hope that’s done

and adopted shortly by the government so that his name is properly memorialized. And we will

speak to his life more fully when the house resumes in a couple of weeks’ time.

“Until then, we want to make sure that he’s properly sent to his rest. The state has paid proper

tribute to him, and I think we’re doing all that we can to pull out all the stops to ensure that that’s

properly done.”

Also, there to pay their respects were former Prime Minister Perry Christie and Opposition

Leader Michael Pintard.

“I told his family that because I was significantly older, some 15 years, that Obi and I always had

a private, shared view that he would speak well at my party. And so, I said in a note to him a few

moments ago that I never thought the day would come when I would have to reverse the order

and to say farewell to him,” Mr. Christie said.

Mr. Pintard noted, “I believe that one of his greatest contributions in the political discussion,

which could be acrimonious, it could be fierce at times. Obi did not carry anger very long. In the

midst of exchanges, he was vibrant and strong. However, when that discussion was over, he

sought to find a way to make peace with members opposite. And, and if he carried grudges, he

certainly carried those privately.”

Minister Wilchcombe’s state funeral was held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral

George Street. His final resting place will be in his hometown in West End, Grand Bahama.