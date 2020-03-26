Atlantis announced the extension of its temporary closure from March 25 until May 15.

The temporary closure is in response to the COVID-19 crisis and is an effort to protect the health, safety and well-being of Atlantis’ team members, guests and the surrounding local community.

“We have been navigating the current situation minute-by-minute, day -by-day, adjusting as we learn more. One thing remains constant: nothing matters more than the health, safety and well-being of our team members, guests and communities. We must confront the reality that togetherness may be a threat to the health and safety of our community and loved ones at this time,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis, Paradise Island.

The temporary closure period begins March 25through May 15, 2020 at which time the property will determine a reopening date.