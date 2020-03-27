Tyler Symonette, Journal Staff Writer

Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has called on the public for help as it is in urgent need of all types of blood.

The Public Hospitals Authority and PMH health officials are appealing for blood donations that can be made at PMH blood bank Monday through Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Official identification is required to donate blood.

PMH also advises the public that if you are ill or experiencing respiratory symptoms you should not present to donate.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be followed at the blood bank.

No more than three individuals will be facilitated at a time, therefore group donations are discouraged.

For more information on making blood donations or on what to do before donating blood, one can call PMH blood bank at 502-7822 or 322-8077.