Cherika Johnson, Journal Staff Writer

As the Bahamas faces health and economic hardships due to covid19, Kingdom Life Church Pastor Cedric Moss said prayer is necessary.

He, like many Christians around the country, have assembled in their private space to pray for the health and wealth of the country, after Prime Minister Hubert Dr. Minnis designated Wednesday as a National Day of prayer and fasting.

“I think it’s commendable that the Prime Minister in his national address called on the nation to pray, asking us to pray today which is a day of national prayer and fasting. It is commendable and I do pray that we do have a similar response as Nineveh did to repent,” he said.

Pastor Moss said prayers are necessary for the leaders of the country and those on the front line who are helping the nation through these difficult times.

“We pray for the prime minister and the other leaders, for them to have wisdom and courage to make the right decision on our behalf. We pray for the health professionals who are on the front line, helping those who are infected to get well and protection of others that they don’t become infected,” he said.

“We pray for the essential workers who have to leave family behind and working under very distressful conditions. We also pray that the Lord will have his purpose in the midst of this pandemic.”

Pastor Moss said he remains hopeful during these times, being mindful that God will keep the Bahamas. He encouraged Bahamians to remain prayerful.

Pastor Moss said, “My hope is that even in the midst of all that’s going on, God will take care of me because he has promised to do so. Christians need to rehearse the promise that God has given in his word that he will never leave us nor forsake us. He will always be with us to the very end of the world. That is our hope. I know that God will take care of us.

“Sometimes what God does is he allows the channel to dry up so that we can truly see that he is our source. He brought us through 9/11 and I do know that he will bring us through this as well. And he will do that in his own way.”

Pastor Moss said Bahamians should now ask themselves what is the essence of life, learn to manage the resources they have, and be confident that God will provide and protect.