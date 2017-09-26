Atlantis, Paradise Island resort announced yesterday that it has chosen a new president and managing director.

This announcement came one week after the resort fired past President Howard Karawan, after only one year of service.

Audrey Oswell is the resort’s new president and managing director, which makes her the first female president of Atlantis, Paradise Island resort.

According to Andrea Balkan, managing partner of Brookfield Asset Management, owners of the resort, they are extremely pleased that Oswell has accepted to become the president, especially as she was an integral part of the team that was involved in creating the new vision and direction of Atlantis.

Balkan said, “Audrey is not only deeply experienced in the resort and casino space, but she brings a level of compassion and knowledge to this role. We look forward to sharing the ongoing success of Atlantis across the highest levels of guest service, experience and industry-leading innovation.”

Oswell stated, “I am proud to lead the team on our continued journey to bring the amazement of Atlantis to our guests.”

Oswell added that they remain wholly committed to the goal of supporting the ecology and economy of The Bahamas and bringing it all together effectively to provide and create authentic Bahamian experiences.

Atlantis said Oswell brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and gaming industry to her new role.

Prior to joining Atlantis in 2016, Oswell served as the interim CEO/COO for Seneca Gaming and has also served as president and COO at Caesars, as CEO at Resorts International in Atlantic City and as COO at Fountainbleau in Las Vegas.