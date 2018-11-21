Atlantis executives and officials of The Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union are expected to meet at the table next Monday to iron out their differences, which at this point have led to unionized members of the luxury Paradise Island Resort staging a work to rule.

At the crux of this particular standoff is a new shift system for some hotel departments.

Labour Minister, Dion Foulkes, speaking to reporters outside Tuesday’s weekly cabinet meeting on the issue said the government is in communication with both sides.

“I do not want to get into the details of it, but we are speaking to the managers at Atlantis and we are also speaking to the hotel union, to see if we can get it resolved,” he said.

“As you know tourism is our number one bread earner and as a government we want to do everything to ensure stability in the hotel industry,” he added.

“But both sides must be respected at all times and we are in dialogue with both sides.”

Atlantis’ labour woes is not the only unrest officials have to contend with.

Employees of Morton Salt in Inagua yesterday also took a strike vote.

The Minister again encouraged both sides to sit down and negotiate.

“It’s a one company town as most of you know, 90 per cent of the economic activity at Inagua depends on Morton Salt, so it’s very important to us that we get this sorted out and get it sorted out quickly,” he said.

Morton Salt in Inagua has a workforce of 124 employees, of that figure, 91 are members of the union.