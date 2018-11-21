The Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority Director General Charles Beneby says legislation is being prepared for the Cabinet of the Bahamas on the way the Civil Aviation should handle air accidents.

This was foreshadowed in the Senate last week by Attorney General Carl Bethel.

Speaking with reporters yesterday, Mr. Beneby said that he is not at liberty to comment on the latest crash investigation.

“A new air accident and investigation bill is being prepared for presentation in parliament and I’m thinking that that should happen fairly soon.

“BCAA though, still reserves its position that we prefer and are obligated to wait until all of the facts are in before we can comment any further on it,” he said

His comments come 12 days after Byron Ferguson’s six seater Aztec plane went down just off Nirvana beach in western New Providence.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said that he has instructed that all resources be brought to bear to ensure the investigation is handled properly.

He said, “I will also order a full review by competent experts of the protocols, procedures and agencies involved in air accident response and investigations in The Bahamas, including any systemic or structural problems.

“The report by these experts will be shared with the public once completed.

“The Government will examine the report and make any necessary changes to air disaster response in our country.

“I will make no comment on the operations until I have received a full report from the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and other relevant authorities,” said the Prime Minister.

He said, “the Government will then consider and take any corrective measures that may be indicated by the facts.”