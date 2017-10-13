The Fox Hill Community rocked by yet another broad daylight murder, this time the victim according to The Journal’s trusted sources, 33-year-old Antonio McKenzie aka “Lugga”.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Dean on scene yesterday said,

“the victim an adult male was standing in front of his residence with two other persons when a white vehicle pulled up,” he said.

“Two persons came out armed with firearms fired shots at them.The victim then ran off and was fatally shot. The vehicle then left the scene.”

The vehicle was found a short time after the incident. Police could not say the make of the car or if the victim was known to them.

Senior ACP Dean also took the time to send a stern warning to those drug peddlers and firearm possessors.

“While we are in the Fox Hill area, we have continued to see positive results. We continue to take firearms and drugs out of this area,” he said.

“We will work until we get all of the drug peddlers out of this area. We know that firearms still exist; we know that drugs still exist and as we get the intelligence, we will continue to pursue those persons,” said Mr. Dean.

Also on the scene of yesterday’s murder was Fox Hill Member of Parliament (MP) Shonell Ferguson.

“We have programs where we are holding the younger ones as close to us as we can,” she said.

“Just in August we had the World Health Organization and PAHO come to Fox Hill to have world youth day here. They chose Fox Hill because they see the potential or our youth.”

At that one meeting she said 120 young people became ambassadors for peace, a program the MP said her team will continue to push.

