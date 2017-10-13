ALIV is the main sponsor for the 2018 Spring/Summer Remilda Rose Fashion Collection.

In an announcement on Wednesday Aliv said they will be the title sponsor for the fashion show on Sunday, October 15th at SuperClubs Breezes.

ALIV Events, Sponsorship and Community Manager, Bianca Bethel-Sawyer noted that ALIV was proud to sponsor the event as proceeds will benefit the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

“Aliv saw this as a perfect opportunity as October is breast cancer awareness month and this event will bring both awareness and fun,” Sawyer said.

She added that Aliv is deeply involved as employees will be present at the event to model pieces during the show.

Remilda Rose Owner and Founder Gillian Curry-Williams had her own family affected by cancer, as her father passed away from cancer only a year ago.

Curry-Williams said she decided at that time, as a designer, she wanted to do something to raise public awareness as well as making a monetary donation, which gave birth to the Remilda Rose Collection Fashion Show event.

Seven people, five women and two men, will be honored during the show, all of whom are cancer survivors.

The honorees will receive a number of giveaways from Aliv.

The show on Sunday will begin at 6pm sharp and the public is invited to attend.

The theme of the Remilda Rose’s 2018 collection is “Your Light Shines”.

Tickets can be purchased at Commonwealth Fabrics or directly from Mrs. Curry-Williams.