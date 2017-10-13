The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the appointment of Mr. Sidney S. Collie as Ambassador of The Bahamas to the United States of America and as Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States.

Mr. Collie, recently resigned as Chairman of The governing Free National Movement. A practicing Attorney, Mr. Collie, a former Member of Parliament, served as Minister of Lands and Local Government in the Ingraham administration between 2007 and 2009.

As was widely spectulated, Mr. Ellison E. Greenslade, Former Commissioner of Police, has been appointed as High Commissioner of The Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and as Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.

Mr. Greenslade, a veteran officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has apparently settled an arrangement with the new Minnis administration on matters of his pension to take up the position at the Court of Saint James in London. He enjoyed security of tenure under the law, so it is unclear on how the government proposes to deal with this matter legally.

Sources in the government told the Journal that Mr. Greenslade did not enjoy a good working relationship with the new Minister of National Security, Marvin Dames and opted to take the diplomatic position, once a deal could be made to his liking.

He is the second Commissioner of Police to be sent to Britain as High Commissioner. The first was Mr. Paul Farquharson who was appointed after the general elections in 2007.