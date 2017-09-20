During yesterday’s walkabout in the Fox Hill community, Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson revealed two new crime fighting strategies.

“Effective immediately we have instituted the Anti-Gang and Firearm Tracing and Investigation Unit which will operate out of the Central Detective Unit,” Ferguson said.

He added that police recognized that a lot of persons are moving in gangs and much of the incidents are gang related.

To combat gangs specifically in Fox Hill, he said, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has implemented the Rapid Response Unit.

“We’ve instituted this unit because we believe we have to bring some focus to these criminal elements that are running up and about around here,” Ferguson said.

He added that the unit will be inserted into the heart of the criminal areas.

He said wherever gangs or criminals assemble, the Rapid Response Unit will ensure that they investigate and combat crime.

“We indent to prevent persons from using the area to sell drugs, moving around with guns and shooting persons,” Ferguson said.

He added that the police force have numerous units, not to be named at this time, and have already strategically met and are sure their strategies will work.

Two murders in the space of four days in the Fox Hill community have prompted a major response from the RBPF which yesterday took to the streets to reassure residents that the police are working to combat crime.

Ferguson said the walkabout was important as the senior team along with other members of the operational team wanted to show support of the officers stationed in that community and also ensure residents that the police are active and cognizant of what is going on.

He said, “Sometimes you may see them, sometimes you may not, but we will be here and continue to make sure that this area is safe for persons to visit and for the children to play.”