As a hurricane watch is now in effect for the southeast Bahamas, Bahamasair is advising customers of its shifted schedule.

Bahamasair advises the traveling public that scheduled flights to Mayaguana and Providenciales in the Turks and Cacios Islands have been rescheduled.

In a statement yesterday, Bahamasair said due to the closure of the Providenciales International Airport today at 8 p.m., the regularly scheduled Thursday flight will now depart Nassau today at 1:30 p.m.

“Additionally our flight into Mayaguana scheduled to operate on Friday, September 22, 2017 has been rescheduled and will depart Nassau at 9:15 a.m. today,” the statement read.

The public is further advised that these flights will be the last Bahamasair flights operating to these islands until the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Ticketed passengers, who wish to alter their travel itineraries as a result of the hurricane, will be allowed to travel penalty free.

The hurricane watch was issued for Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana, Long Cay, Samana Cay and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are expected in the mentioned islands within 48 hours and the Department of Meteorology is advising residents to complete all hurricane preparations.

Hurricane Maria is a potentially a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of near 165 miles per hour with higher gusts.

The Department of Meteorology said the residents in Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Islands, Mayaguana, Long Cay, Samana Cay, and the Turks and Caicos Islands should have all hurricane preparations complete as they can begin to experience the effects of Hurricane Maria within the next 48 hours.

Small craft operators in the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos should seek safe harbour for their vessels.