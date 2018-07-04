Police in The Berry Islands are investigating the alleged drowning of an adult male, just days after recovering a woman from those waters.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00pm yesterday, a man who was a passenger on a cruise ship, was discovered unresponsive floating in waters off Great Stirrup Cay.

The lifeless man was removed from the water and CPR rendered.

He was transported to the local clinic in The Berry Islands where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.

This report comes just days after police in the Berry Islands were investigating the death of a Chinese woman who also drowned.

Meanwhile, Inagua police are investigating a fire which destroyed a single story structure on the island.

According to reports, shortly after 8:00am, Inagua Division Officers were on routine patrol on Victoria street, Matthew Town, when they discovered a wooden residential structure engulfed in flames.

Officers made a check of the property and discovered that no one was inside of the building.

Police were assisted by staff of Morton Salt Company, officers from the US Coast Guard, and members of the community in extinguishing the fire which completely destroyed the building.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Investigations will continue by fire services officers from New Providence.