Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis chalks up this year’s budget to be nothing more than a proposal that heaps more taxes onto the poor while giving the rich more tax breaks.

Mr. Davis says that the annual budget is supposed to provide a way to advance the country and its people, instead it did the exact opposite.

“The Antique Car Club that has agitated for this tax concession for years finally got their wish while the middle class, working and poor are further saddled with a 60% VAT increase”, says Davis.

He says this about the point that cars 1993 or older are now Duty Free, viewing this as just another way for the rich to benefit.

The opposition leader says that the Prime Ministers failure to address communities prior to the VAT hike and his refusal to answer questions after his introduction of the budget “spoke volumes” about his attitude toward transparency.

Mr. Davis trying to show the Bahamian people that he and the PLP are transparent and open, says that they will be happy to entertain any and all questions and concerns so that that residents could fully understand the impact of this increase and the FNMs “mismanagement” during their short time in office.

Mr. Davis says that he believes the OBAN deal is a swindle enacted on the Bahamian people with “shadowy figures”.

The opposition would like to be provided with multiple documents including: clarification on the methodology employed with respect to accounting for arrears between 2017-2018, the specifics of all the loans that were settled during the last fiscal year, details of all VAT refunds assessed by the Ministry of Finance and any entity in Grand Bahama, a list of major invoices making up the $386 million Peter Turnquest allegedly paid off in June 2017, a breakdown of how the $2.3 billion borrowed to date was spent and the status on the handling of the revenue enhancement unit with the ministry of finance.