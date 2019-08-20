Categorized | National News

Americans Charged After Failing to Declare

Posted on 20 August 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Three American tourists were arraigned in the Magistrateâ€™s Court after making a false declaration at U.S. Border Control, while at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Monday. 

According to police, Ganeth Keisher, Allison Mobley, and Victoria Mars allegedly lied to U.S. custom officers about carrying less than $10,000 when they had $27,136. 

The trio pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were also charged with failing to declare. Mobley and Mars pleaded not guilty. 

The Americans said they were in the country for business and visit The Bahamas eight times a year for gambling. 

The magistrate ordered the Crown to confiscate their money and they be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook