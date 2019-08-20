Three American tourists were arraigned in the Magistrateâ€™s Court after making a false declaration at U.S. Border Control, while at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Monday.

According to police, Ganeth Keisher, Allison Mobley, and Victoria Mars allegedly lied to U.S. custom officers about carrying less than $10,000 when they had $27,136.

The trio pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were also charged with failing to declare. Mobley and Mars pleaded not guilty.

The Americans said they were in the country for business and visit The Bahamas eight times a year for gambling.

The magistrate ordered the Crown to confiscate their money and they be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.