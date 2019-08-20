Father of four Christopher Mortimer was sentenced to 20 months at the Bahamas Department of Corrections after he was charged in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Monday for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

According to the prosecution, the Drug Enforcement Unit found 111 pounds and eight ounces of marijuana. The police got a tip about Mortimer and searched his house in Mount Tabor Estates on August 15 around 9:50 p.m.

When questioned by authorities, Mortimer led police to two suitcases containing four brown packages of a leafy material which is believed to be marijuana. He was then arrested, but the DEU continued searching.

The DEU found more packages of marijuana in Mortimerâ€™s shed and vehicle. In the police interview, he admitted the packages where his and pleaded guilty in court.

Mortimerâ€™s lawyer mentioned in court that he is a father of children ranging from ages two to 11 and is taking care of a terminally ill wife. He is a jet ski operations manager and owns a diving company as well.

The prosecution asked for a sentence of no less than 18 months, while his lawyer defense petition for a sentence of 10 -12 months. However, the judge sentenced Mortimer to serve 20 months.