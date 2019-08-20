Shattered glass and a broken door handle led to a trail of damages as a result of an overnight break-in at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, which left the place of worship desecrated.

The contents of drawers and cupboards were thrown across the floor.

Deacon Danny Price was the first on the scene early Monday morning as he was opening the church for morning mass.

“The first thing I observed was that one of the lights was on in the church in one of the small choir rooms,” Deacon Price said.

“It seemed a bit odd to me, but I proceeded to open the church as I normally do and the first thing I noticed was a lot of broken glass all over the ground in the inside of the foyer.

“When I opened the door, saw that the glass door here was broken, the window was smashed in and the sacristy was found in that condition.”

From the looks of it, according to Deacon Price, the bandits messed up the sacristy room, along with the sanctuary as if they were looking for something specific.

But what’s particularly devastating, he said, is the stolen Body of Christ from the tabernacle, which replacing will run the church into more than $2,500.

“Well, it will impact us since the sanctuary has been desecrated and therefore, will need to be blessed before we can hold a service in their again, which Father Simeon will hopefully do tomorrow morning, God spare life,” he said.

According to church rector Monsignor Simeon Roberts, for now, St. Cecilia’s will have to borrow a tabernacle to continue on with its services, which is expected to resume tomorrow.

