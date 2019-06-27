Categorized | National News

American Airline Emergency GB Landing

No one was injured and no damage was reported during the emergency landing of American Eagle flight 1963 at Grand Bahama International Airport on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the emergency landing occurred shortly before 10 a.m.  The flight left Charlotte, North Carolina en route to Punta Tana, Dominican Republic with 109 passengers on board including crew and began to experience difficulties.

As a result, police said, the flight made an emergency landing at the Grand Bahama International Airport as a precautionary measure.

All emergency personnel were on standby and the airplane landed safely.

Investigations are ongoing.  

