Shark Attack Leaves Tourist Dead

Posted on 27 June 2019. by Jones Bahamas

A shark attack on Wednesday has left an American woman dead.

According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. a woman was snorkeling in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked by sharks.  The woman was transported to shore and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism, the government expressed condolences to the victimâ€™s family.

The statement explained that the victimâ€™s identity is being withheld pending confirmation of notification of next of kin.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

