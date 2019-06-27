A shark attack on Wednesday has left an American woman dead.

According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. a woman was snorkeling in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked by sharks. The woman was transported to shore and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism, the government expressed condolences to the victimâ€™s family.

The statement explained that the victimâ€™s identity is being withheld pending confirmation of notification of next of kin.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public.

Investigations are ongoing.