A shark attack on Wednesday has left an American woman dead.

According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. a woman was snorkeling in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked by sharks. The woman was transported to shore and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism, the government expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

The statement explained that the victim’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation of notification of next of kin.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public.

Investigations are ongoing.