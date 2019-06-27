Five days after allegedly committing his death, 32-year-old Shamano Cooper was formally arraigned in connection with the stabbing death of Bahamian artist Davon Alistair Knight, affectionately known on the music scene as â€˜M-Deezâ€™.



It is alleged that on June 21, Cooper, during an altercation with M-Deez fatally stabbed him. He died en route to hospital.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, Cooper was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 15, when he will be served a voluntary bill of indictment.

Prior to his death, M-Deez was on tour and was working on a new album.

Friends, family and fans remember him as a musical giant.

