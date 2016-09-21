Thanks to efforts by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and s various dangerous weapons are now off the streets. Appearing before Magistrate Constance Delancy Tuesday afternoon to face charges were 31 year old Omar Roberts and 24 year old Jessie Roberts

The couple were both charged with possession of ammunition. According to court documents, on Friday September the 16th the male and female were found in New Providence with 14 unfired shotgun shells. They both pleaded not guilty and will return to court on Thursday September the 22nd at 10am.

This however was just the beginning as Roberts was further separately charged with an 30 additional offences which include possession, intent to supply, and conspiracy charges of both ammunition and firearms.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges

The couple was represented by attorney Wayne Munroe and Duane Cargill. They were remanded to prison. Roberts will return to court to stand trial on the 21st of November.