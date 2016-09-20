Quentino Carey, Jakota Johnson and Alstere Williams all appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday afternoon on murder charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Carey, a resident of Soldier Road and 19-year-old Johnson, a resident of Union Village were both arraigned for two counts of murder and one count attempted murder.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, September 13 while at Peardale Street off Wulff Road both men did intentionally cause the death of Mark Davis and Mackenzie Telusnord.

The two deceased were shot about the body.

One of the men died at the scene.

The other victims were taken to hospital via a private vehicle where the second man died in hospital.

The duo was also charged with attempting to murder a 10-year-old boy, who happened to be walking to obtain water from a nearby community pump when the shooting incident occurred.

Carey’s representative requested that the courts grant him surety of safety once remanded because he had received threats.

Magistrate Forbes said he could not do that but would notify the commissioner.

Carey’s representative also sought to have the court allow his client to receive medical attention for an ongoing condition.

Again, Magistrate Forbes told the courts he would make note of the situation to medical personnel at the prison.

Mr. Forbes asked Johnson if he had received threats as well, to which he replied “No your majesty.”

Both men were not required to enter a plea as the offences are nonbailable and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Facility until their voluntary bill of indictment on October 24th, 2016.

The third male, 31-year-old Williams, was charged with murder of 34 year-old Marisha Bowen.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Red Sea Road just off Sumner Street shortly after 8:00 a.m. after neighbors had discovered the teacher’s body.

Bowen, who was a Guyanese, taught at CW Saunders for the last three years.

A memorial service was held for her early yesterday morning.

Williams was not required to enter a plea and remanded to prison until October 24th, 2016.

His representative also requested that the courts allow him to seek medical assistance once remanded.

He said the defendant had received a number of injuries while in custody and previously asked to have them checked but nothing was ever done about it so he was still suffering.

Magistrate Forbes said he would notify the commissioner of police.