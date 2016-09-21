Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney said his party is stronger than ever as it readies itself for its general convention set for next week.

The convention is set for September 29th and 30th at Breezes Resort under the theme, “The Power of Now”.

Mr. McCartney stressed that the event will not be about simply having a “good time”.

“You will see this convention will not have a lot of dancing. It’s serious business because we are in serious times in this country. All speakers will speak specifically on areas that need to be addressed and how we will address it,” he said.

“There are going to be some policy positions put forward at the convention that we wish to campaign on. Elections will be held for all posts on the 29th. We do have already people vying for different seats and campaigning for re-election,” Mr. McCartney added.

The DNA leader said one significant focus during next week’s convention is making an amendment to his party’s constitution.

“The DNA’s constitution speaks to the leader of the DNA. He cannot be prime minister for more than two terms or ten years, whichever is longest. Now the wording in there says ‘the leader of the DNA may not be’ and we are changing it to ‘shall not be.’ The central congress of the party says it’s discretionary, so we’re changing it to make sure that it is mandatory; no if ands or buts about it. You cannot be leader of the DNA party and the prime minister for more than two terms period,” he said.

The convention’s evening sessions will be opened to the public beginning at 7 p.m.

So far the party has publicly ratified 11 candidates, and according to party leader Branville McCartney, the party has internally given the nod to 16 others.

Mr. McCartney said additional candidates will be revealed shortly after the convention takes place.