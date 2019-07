Police are investigating an alleged drowning in Eleuthera that left a man dead on Tuesday.

According to police, shortly before 6 p.m., a group of young men were walking along the water’s edge in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, when they decided to jump into the water.

Police said one of the men, when he surfaced, called out for help, but became submerged a second time.

The man was eventually retrieved from the water and transported to the Community Clinic, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.