Alleged Drowning in Eleuthera

Posted on 17 July 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Police are investigating an alleged drowning in Eleuthera that left a man dead on Tuesday. 

According to police, shortly before 6 p.m., a group of young men were walking along the waterâ€™s edge in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, when they decided to jump into the water. 

Police said one of the men, when he surfaced, called out for help, but became submerged a second time. 

The man was eventually retrieved from the water and transported to the Community Clinic, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. 

Investigations are ongoing.

