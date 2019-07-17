Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said she is “deeply disappointed and disturbed by the distasteful and insulting comments” made by Liberty Latin America CEO Balan Nair, which are also unacceptable.

Liberty Latin America is the parent company of Bahamas Telecommunication Company (BTC) and according to Parker-Edgecombe, Nair’s comments contained in video clips circulating on social media “represent a troubling mindset and extraordinarily poor judgment”.

“Mr. Nair insulted the prime minister, Bahamian workers and the Bahamian people. In any context, the comments are unacceptable and extraordinarily inappropriate,” Parker-Edgecombe said.

“No matter one’s political affiliation, it is incumbent upon all Bahamians and the opposition to be of one accord in rejecting Mr. Nair’s insulting comments toward The Bahamas.

“While the government welcomes partnerships with international investors, it is unapologetic and steadfast in its efforts to ensure that Bahamian workers are treated fairly and with dignity, whether at BTC or any other entity.

“At every opportunity, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis works to secure opportunities for Bahamians at all levels of employment as well as the good name of The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas is an exceptional destination for international partners and investors, who are welcomed to invest in our country, which continues to lead the region in a number of areas.

“International partners should work with goodwill in the ongoing development of The Bahamas, and should not pander to various regional audiences.”

