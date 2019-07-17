The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) is demanding opposition members and backbenchers to team up and put forward a vote of no confidence in the government at the next sitting of the House of Assembly.

The DNA’s demands follow the controversy surrounding the government’s decision to relocate the General Post Office to the Town Centre Mall.

Former Cabinet Minister Brent Symonette has acknowledged owning shares in the mall.

Standing in front of the Baillou Hill Road property yesterday, DNA Leader Arinthia Komalafe said Bahamians are still waiting on the prime minister to explain whether the conversation with Mr. Symonette happened before or after the decision to relocate the post office was discussed in cabinet.

“We the DNA party, the green party, on behalf of the Bahamian people wants on the record in the hansard of the Bahamas government that we are dissatisfied, disgusted and fed up with the national embarrassment under the poor stewardship of this FNM government,” Komalafe said.

“The DNA submits that the entire cabinet is complicit in cronyism, nepotism, blatant conflicts of interest and corrupt practices.

“Hence we in the DNA, demand that the cabinet either disassociate itself from the chain of events as explained by Mr. Symonette or demonstrate to the Bahamian people that they are not a rubberstamp cabinet and that there is integrity in the awarding of government contracts.

“Otherwise, the DNA demands the immediate resignation of the Cabinet of The Bahamas.”

She is also calling on Opposition Leader Phillip Davis to put aside his doubts and move forward with the motion.

The reasoning behind the motion includes the 60 percent increase of VAT, firing of Reece Chipman as chairman of the Antiquities, Monuments, and Museums, among many others.

“The Oban deal where the prime minister admitted to the fraudulent signing of a Heads of Agreement,” the DNA leader added.

“The Bahamian people demand to know the true shareholders and special interest groups attached to the Oban deal.

“The Bahamian people demand to know why these special interest groups are eager to set up shop in this area located in East Grand Bahama.

“A vote of no confidence is warranted because two cabinet ministers, Ministers Dames and Sands were condemned by Chief Magistrate Ferguson- Pratt in an ongoing corruption case.

“We the people demand a vote of no confidence due to the lack of details surrounding the firing of BPL’s board and Prime Minister Minnis’ assertion that he would cause a probe to be done into the matter.

“We the people want a vote of no confidence in this government due to the issues surrounding the requests for proposal for power generation at BPL.”

The DNA’s calling on Bahamians to join them over the next 10 days of activism to highlight blatant corruption in the government.

