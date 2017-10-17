ALIV was not just the title sponsor for the Remilda Rose Spring/ Summer 2018 fashion show, but also intimately involved in a night of fashions.

The event which took place Sunday at Superclubs Breezes Resort was in aid of The Cancer Society of the Bahamas.

ALIV Events, Sponsorship and Community Manager, Bianca Bethel-Sawyer participated in the event by modeling one of the designs that featured all the colours representing cancer.

Sawyer said it was overwhelming, yet a fruitful experience as her mother, Christine Russell is a nine-year cancer survivor.

“The day before I was so emotional because it brought so many bad memories of when my mom was battling. I built up the courage though because my mom is a strong woman and wouldn’t want me to back out,” Sawyer said.

She added that she thought it would be good for her daughter to see both her mother and grandmother together on the stage for a worthy cause.

Ms. Christine Russell was one of six persons honoured at the event put on by Gillian Curry-Williams, owner of Remilda Rose Designs.

“My mission is to mentor and encourage others currently dealing with cancer, always reminding them that cancer is not a death sentence, but a battle that must always be looked at in a positive light,” Russell said.

The other honourees at the fashion show on Sunday included Brenda Gibson, Tamika Romer, Keffieann Duncombe, Ryan McCartney and Tim Ingraham.

The event was under the patronage of Dr. Ebbie Jackson, who is also a breast cancer survivor.

This is the first time the event has had a corporate sponsor.

ALIV Chairman, Franklyn Butler said Aliv remains resolute in its promise to the people of The Bahamas and it is a central part of their responsibility to get involved and do whatever they can to assist groups like The Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

“ALIV’s sponsorship marks a successful collaborative effort with Remilda Rose Designs to promote cancer awareness and assist individuals in The Bahamas living with the debilitating disease,” Butler said.