The country recorded its 113th homicide last night when a young man, Gregory Hanna, also known as “Scrille” succumbed to gunshot wounds. Police say he was believed to be in his twenties. The incident occurred around 7pm on Ida Street.

Also, a 33-year-old husband and father of two children became the country’s’ 112th murder victim Sunday night.

According to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Stephen Dean, from what police were told, it was sometime around 11:30pm Sunday that gunshots rang out in the area of Meadow Street and Hospital Lane.

When investigating officers arrived on the scene, they met the 33-year-old Deamarto Walter Wilkinson’s wounded, bloodied and lifeless body. He died on the scene.

Up to press time police could not say what happened and who was behind the homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Police as soon as possible.

Earlier Sunday two men were also involved in a shooting incident in the South Beach Community.

One of the men remains in stable condition and the other is in serious condition.