The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, Senator Fred Mitchell says the Free National Movement government “is bungling its way from one crisis to the next.”

His comments came as he responded to a press release from the FNM at the end of its two day conclave this past weekend.

Mr. Mitchell said, “The press release by the FNM about their not so secret conclave reminds you of the line of poetry: what a web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

He said, “ eighteen months after deceiving and lying their way into office, with a 60 per cent tax hike on the backs of the Bahamian poor and a record of firing 3500 poor people, shortchanging the nurses, but fixing up their own Minister of Immigration with a fat contract, the FNM has a nerve.

“No amount of rewriting and revisionism at the not so secret conclave can disguise the rancour, intimidation and attempts to punish and suppress free speech that reportedly occurred at the conclave. It is shameful what the FNM’s leaders attempted to do with their MPs. The whole purpose was to enforce a uniform public silence in the face of their poor performance in Government. The press release is laughable,” said the Senator.

“What the FNM does behind closed doors is their business but what we see in the public light is a Government that can’t generate a good headline to save its life. We see a government that is bungling it’s way from one crisis to the next.

“In the meantime, The Bahamas and the Bahamian people suffer. All PLPs and people of goodwill must now work harder than ever to remove this unworthy, deceitful and untrustworthy FNM government from office,” Mr. Mitchell said.

The FNM statement at the end of the conclave stated: “The party met to set a long term strategy for the development of a think-tank, the ongoing development of new parliamentarians and party officers, and an improved communications program.”

Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis admitted that the party made mistakes, and as a result, the FNM’s accomplishments were overshadowed because of them.

He said, “in just a year and a half, the party is already witnessing a new direction for the country, and that the government was succeeding on many fronts.”