It’s a cruel summer for workers and customers at the General Post Office as air-condition malfunctions has caused shortened work hours and people are complaining of the heat in the East Hill Street building.

Acting Postmaster General Jennifer Johnson revealed to the Bahama Journal yesterday that the air-conditioning system “gave up” and the Ministry of Works is in the process of replacing the necessary parts.

Johnson hopes the system will be fixed shortly.

In the meantime, there is no air-condition unit running and employees are being cooled off by fans.

As a result of the malfunctioning air-condition, the mail, more importantly, is backed up.

Sub-post offices in New Providence are operating and able to service people at the counter, but customers will be unable to receive telegraph money orders coming from the Family Islands.

“All telegrams are collected at the savings bank counter at the General Post Office,” explained Johnson.

Johnson added that if someone wanted to divert the money telegram to a sub-office, the transaction would happen at the General Post Office first. Hence, the transaction would be affected as the office is closed.

“It is what it is,” sighed Johnson.

The General Post Office “is not to the standard we would want,” Johnson admitted. “We would want the flow of the mail coming” as “what we do is important.”

Officers are adjusting to the new shift times which are 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.