Another deadly shooting in the capital leaves police on an island-wide manhunt.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a man was walking on Third Street, Coconut Grove when another man approached and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries early yesterday morning.

Investigations continue into the matter.

This latest incident brings the murder count to 75 for the year.